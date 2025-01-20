Born Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott on this day in 1995, Joey Bada$$ has become a leading voice in modern hip-hop while staying true to his golden-era influences. Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Joey burst onto the scene in 2012 with his critically acclaimed mixtape 1999, which showcased his sharp lyricism and respect for the roots of the genre.

As a founding member of the Pro Era collective, Joey has been instrumental in revitalizing the boom-bap sound for a new generation. With projects like B4.DA.∗and∗All−AmerikkkanBada* and *All-Amerikkkan Bada∗and∗All−AmerikkkanBada, he’s cemented himself as both a lyrical heavyweight and a socially conscious artist.

Beyond music, Joey has proven his versatility as an actor, starring in acclaimed roles on shows like Mr. Robot and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, where he continues to display his talent and creativity.

At just 28 years old, Joey Bada$$ has already made an indelible mark on hip-hop and entertainment. Here’s to celebrating his journey so far and looking forward to all the greatness yet to come.