NBA Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Reflection, Action, and Basketball

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the NBA honors Dr. King’s enduring legacy through community-focused initiatives and thought-provoking reflections. The day is both a celebration of his vision and a call to action, reminding all of the work still needed to achieve equality and justice.

The league-wide observance includes players and coaches reflecting on Dr. King’s profound influence, with many sharing personal perspectives on his contributions. In a unique feature, NBA stars describe Dr. King’s impact in a single word, offering insights into his life-changing role in shaping society.

A centerpiece of the celebration is the 39th edition of the NBA on MLK Day, featuring eight games, three of which are nationally televised. The action begins at noon ET as Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks face LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on NBA TV.

Advertisement

At 2:30 p.m. ET on TNT, the Memphis Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game steeped in historical significance. Memphis, where Dr. King was tragically assassinated in 1968, continues its tradition of marking MLK Day with events promoting equality and justice. This year marks the 23rd annual MLK Day matchup in the city.

The day concludes with a Finals rematch between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors at 5 p.m. ET on TNT. Jayson Tatum and Steph Curry lead their teams in a marquee matchup that underscores Dr. King’s message of perseverance and unity.

Off the court, the NBA emphasizes action, with youth-focused conversations on using their voices for change and a commitment to achieving 100 million hours of service by 2029 through NBA Cares in honor of Dr. King’s 100th birthday.

This MLK Day, the NBA demonstrates the power of sports in advancing Dr. King’s vision of equality, justice, and community.