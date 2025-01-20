Nelly is responding to the backlash of performing at celebratory events for the inauguration of Donald Trump. Speaking with Willie D on his podcast, Nelly revealed, “This shouldn’t even be an argument.”

“I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this because it’s an honor,” Nelly said. “I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office. The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters, who protect this country, have to go to war and put their lives on the line for whoever is in office. If they can put their life on the line for whoever’s in office, I can damn sure perform.”

You can hear it all from Nelly below.

