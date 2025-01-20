President Biden Issues Preemptive Pardons for Dr. Fauci, Jan. 6 Committee

Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (10621767o)

President Joe Biden is protecting a few notable figures before he departs the White House. Early Monday morning (Jan. 20), Biden issued preemptive pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley, and House Jan. 6 committee members.

These people were considered President Trump’s targets when he returned to office.

“Our nation relies on dedicated, selfless public servants every day. They are the lifeblood of our democracy,” Biden said according to ABC. Yet alarmingly, public servants have been subjected to ongoing threats and intimidation for faithfully discharging their duties.”

