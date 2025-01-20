In the world of politics and hip-hop, which seems to cross pollinate these days, several rappers, some of which are bonafide icons, have expressed their support for President Donald Trump, a figure whose relationship with the music industry is as polarizing as it is unique.

Here’s a rundown of who’s who in Hip Hop that have shown their support for President Trump from past to fairly recent memory.

Swae Lee

Swae Lee, one half of the duo Rae Sremmurd, made his own political stance clear posting “Do not vote for Kamala!!! Do your research on that whole camp.” While Lee didn’t directly endorse Trump, his sharp criticism of Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party hinted at a lean toward conservative politics.

Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Nelly, and Soulja Boy

We grouped these icons all together since they just all performed at an official Trump inauguration event. The event, called the Crypto Ball, celebrated Trump as “America’s first ‘crypto president’” and featured performances by Snoop Dogg, Soulja Boy, and Rick Ross. Social media users were quick to point out the apparent contradiction between Snoop’s participation and his past criticisms of performers supporting Trump. ICYMI, back in 2017, ahead of Trump’s first inauguration, Snoop Dogg had strongly criticized artists agreeing to perform, calling them “Uncle Toms.” “I’m waiting. I’m gonna roast the f*** outta you,” he tweeted at the time, vowing to call out anyone who performed at the event. But his appearance at the Crypto Ball this time around sparked backlash, with many questioning whether his stance on Trump had changed or if financial incentives played a role.

Meanwhile, rapper Nelly, who also performed at the event, defended his decision in an interview with Willie D. He explained that his participation wasn’t politically motivated, but rather a professional decision: “I’m here to perform for the office,” he said, distancing himself from any partisan ties.

Kanye West

Kanye West was arguably one of the most outspoken celebrity supporters of Trump. Known for donning the iconic “Make America Great Again” hats, West consistently aligned himself with Trump throughout his presidency. In 2018, West met with Trump at the White House, where they discussed a variety of topics, including criminal justice reform.

Lil Wayne

Ahead of the 2020 election, Donald Trump extended a presidential pardon to rapper Lil Wayne, who was facing legal troubles at the time. In return, Wayne publicly supported Trump’s “Platinum Plan,” which aimed to address economic disparities in the Black community. In a tweet, Wayne expressed approval, saying, “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership.” He added that Trump had listened to his concerns and assured that the plan would succeed.

Kodak Black

Kodak Black, another rapper who received a pardon from Trump in 2020, is a vocal supporter of the former president. When Trump faced legal challenges, Kodak defended him during an Instagram Live session and referenced Trump’s support of his pardon. He even got into it with Plies, who’s a vocal supporter of the Democratic Party and Kamala Harris.

Chief Keef

Chief Keef, like Kodak Black, publicly defended Trump during his legal troubles. After Trump’s arrest in August 2023, the rapper shared his thoughts on social media. Keef’s comment echoed a broader sentiment of support for the former president, especially from artists who have received pardons from Trump.

Waka Flocka Flame

Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame has been particularly vocal about his backing of Trump. Waka also made it clear that he wouldn’t engage in public disputes over his political stance.

Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow

Drill rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow took the stage with Donald Trump at a 2024 campaign rally in New York, a location known for its strong Democratic leaning. Both rappers had been charged in a major gang-related conspiracy case earlier that year, but their appearance alongside Trump signaled a potential political shift in their public personas. During the rally, Trump briefly introduced the rappers, and Sleepy Hallow echoed Trump’s famous slogan, “Make America Great Again.” The moment drew attention, not only for the rappers’ controversial legal backgrounds but also for Trump’s lighthearted comment after they left the stage, saying, “I like those teeth,” referring to Sleepy Hallow’s dental work.

6ix9ine

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been vocal about his admiration for Trump, although his support came in a more indirect form. In an interview with The New York Times, 6ix9ine compared himself to Trump, saying, “I don’t think Trump trolls. I think Trump is genuinely Trump.” He also acknowledged the similarities in how both he and Trump are often compared to each other, noting, “I get compared to Trump every day. But I love Mexican people. I don’t think we’re the same.” His comments highlighted the symbiotic relationship between both figures in the world of public spectacle and media manipulation.