While the signing of Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki has dominated headlines, the Los Angeles Dodgers have made another historic addition to their roster by signing 17-year-old pitcher Joseph Deng, the first professional baseball player to emerge from South Sudan.

Standing at an imposing 6-foot-7 and weighing 185 pounds, Deng possesses a 95 mph fastball complemented by a highly regarded splitter. His signing marks a significant milestone, as he becomes only the second African player to join an MLB organization this year, following Ugandan infielder Armstrong Muhoozi, who signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Deng’s arrival adds much-needed depth to the Dodgers’ minor league pitching prospects. While their major league staff boasts an abundance of talent bolstered by the offseason acquisitions of Sasaki, Blake Snell, and Tanner Scott, the farm system has relatively few top-ranked pitching prospects. Currently, only three of the Dodgers’ top-11 prospects are pitchers, with none inside MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 rankings.

The Dodgers have strategically approached this year’s international signing period, which opened on January 15. Their initial moves were delayed as they awaited Sasaki’s decision. With Sasaki now in the fold and the team securing additional bonus pool space, the Dodgers have started signing their 2025 international class, including Deng and several promising talents across Latin America.

The Dodgers’ commitment to scouting globally continues to set them apart, as few MLB teams have ventured into Africa to uncover talent. Deng’s signing highlights the organization’s dedication to expanding the sport’s reach and identifying talent in untapped regions, solidifying their role as pioneers in international baseball development.