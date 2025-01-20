The Weeknd Donates $1 Million to Support Wildfire Relief Efforts in Los Angeles

Global superstar The Weeknd has pledged $1 million to aid relief efforts for those impacted by the devastating Palisades and Eaton Fires. His donation will benefit the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation (LAFD Foundation), GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. These funds will support firefighters risking their lives, assist displaced residents, and ensure affected families receive essential supplies.

The Weeknd’s commitment is part of his partnership with World Food Program USA and his XO Humanitarian Fund, emphasizing his dedication to global and local humanitarian causes.

Out of respect for those affected, The Weeknd has canceled the scheduled album release concert at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl, redirecting attention to relief efforts. This decision underscores his focus on community well-being during this challenging time.

The LAFD Foundation provides critical equipment and resources to support the Los Angeles Fire Department in protecting communities. GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund delivers emergency grants to individuals who have suffered losses due to the fires. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank collaborates with over 600 partner agencies to distribute food supplies to households in need.

Those wishing to join the relief efforts can contribute to the LAFD Foundation at supportlafd.org, GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund at gofund.me/1d01a29e, or the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank at lafoodbank.org.

The Weeknd’s generosity highlights the importance of unity and support in times of crisis.