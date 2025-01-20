The second presidency of Donald Trump begins today, and it appears he is ready to act on one of his campaign promises: deportation.

This week, “post-inauguration” immigration raids are reported to begin in Chicago. The first step in what would be the largest deportation operation in American History.

According to The New York Times, the plan is titled “Operation Safeguard” and willa begin on Tuesday, concluding on the following Monday. Those dates remain fluid.

Additional details about the deportation is unclear, with ICE routinely doing sweeps throughout the country. The plan currently is to send 150 agents to Chicago for the raids.

Chicago police spokesman Don Terry stated the local police force would not “intervene or interfere with any other government agencies performing their duties.”