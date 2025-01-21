The devastating impact of the recent wildfires in California has left many lives disrupted, with communities in the Los Angeles area particularly affected. Thousands have been forced to evacuate as flames continue to rage, with destruction ongoing. Our thoughts remain with those impacted by this natural disaster, and we extend our gratitude to the brave first responders and firefighters tirelessly working to contain the flames. Their unwavering efforts are truly appreciated.

Amidst the tragedy, several artists have come forward to support wildfire relief, and one of the latest to do so is Andre 3000. According to Uproxx, the iconic OutKast member is among over 100 musicians contributing unreleased material to aid those affected by the fires.

Andre 3000’s lost track is featured on Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires, a compilation available exclusively on Bandcamp. This 98-track project is dedicated to raising funds for those struggling due to the fires. Physical copies of the album are available for purchase, including vinyl ($40), cassette tapes ($35), and digital downloads ($15), with 50% of proceeds directed to support “Los Angeles artists and music colleagues in need.” The other half will benefit “displaced Black families and communities impacted by the fires,” according to Emmett Shoemaker of Leaving Records.

Shoemaker also issued a heartfelt statement emphasizing the importance of ethical contributions, reminding the public that every donation helps uplift those in need during this challenging time.