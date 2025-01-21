André 3000 Releases New Single as Part of Compilation Benefitting LA Wildfire Relief

We are getting new music from André 3000 for a good cause. The Hip-Hop icon provides a new single to a compilation album supporting the Los Angeles wildfires.

According to HipHopDX, the project is compiled by Leaving Records. Overall, it is 98 tracks deep with 3000 arriving at the end.

“In the spirit of doing what we can, and doing what we do best, Leaving has pulled out all the proverbial stops to release a benefit compilation consisting of affiliated artists and supporters far and wide (many of whom have indeed lost everything),” said Leaving Records’ Emmett Shoemake. “Seeking to supplement the numerous GoFundMes and the profound, often harrowing acts of mutual aid that are currently buoying recovery efforts, and in lieu of donating to a third party organization, all proceeds will be donated directly to impacted individuals.”

Advertisement

You can support the cause and hear the music by visiting here.