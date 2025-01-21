ASAP Rocky appeared at a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday(January 21) as jury selection began in his criminal assault trial. The 35-year-old artist, born Rakim Mayers, is facing two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm stemming from an alleged altercation in November 2021.

According to court reports, Rocky rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors that included a guilty plea to one assault charge in exchange for 180 days in county jail, three years of probation, and a suspended seven-year prison sentence. If convicted on both counts, Rocky could face up to 24 years behind bars.

The charges stem from an incident in Hollywood, where Rocky allegedly pointed a firearm at a former associate, Terell Ephron, also known as ASAP Relli, during an argument. Prosecutors allege that the confrontation escalated, with Rocky firing shots in Ephron’s direction. The alleged victim, a former member of the ASAP Mob collective, filed a civil lawsuit in 2022, claiming physical, emotional, and financial damages as a result of the incident.

ASAP Rocky has maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings, pleading not guilty to the charges. His legal team has pushed back against the allegations, framing the situation as a personal dispute that has been blown out of proportion.

The trial is expected to draw significant attention, not only due to Rocky’s celebrity status but also because of the potential ramifications for his career and personal life. Rocky, who welcomed his first child with superstar Rihanna in 2022, has remained a prominent figure in music and fashion while navigating his legal challenges.

As jury selection gets underway, both sides are preparing for what could be a contentious courtroom battle. Prosecutors are expected to rely heavily on testimony and evidence presented by Ephron and other witnesses, while Rocky’s defense team will likely argue for inconsistencies in the allegations.

This trial could set a major precedent for public figures navigating personal and legal disputes in the public eye.