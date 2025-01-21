Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos has hit the No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Jan. 25), marking his fourth album to reach the top. Released on Jan. 5, the album initially debuted with only five days of activity but surged to the top after its first full tracking week, earning 203,500 equivalent album units, according to Luminate.

Streaming activity drove the album’s success, contributing 195,000 SEA units (equivalent to 264.03 million on-demand streams), securing its spot at No. 1 on the Top Streaming Albums chart for a second consecutive week. This marks the largest streaming week for a Latin music album since Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti debuted with 356.55 million streams in May 2022.

Traditional album sales accounted for 7,500 units, while TEA units totaled 1,000, showing a 123% increase. Despite a slight drop in traditional sales, Debí Tirar Más Fotos continues to dominate digital platforms, where it was made available as a 17-track streaming album and a digital download.

Bad Bunny previously topped the Billboard 200 with Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (2023), Un Verano Sin Ti (2022), and El Último Tour del Mundo (2020).