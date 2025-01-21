Chris Brown is taking legal action against the producers of the Investigation Discovery docuseries Chris Brown: A History of Violence, accusing them of spreading false and defamatory claims about him.

Get this, in court documents obtained by our friends at TMZ, the singer alleges that Warner Bros. Discovery, Ample, and other individuals involved in the production of the series knowingly published untruthful statements about him, despite being presented with evidence proving the narrative was false. Yikes.

What’s more, Brown specifically points to the Jane Doe at the center of the docuseries, who he asserts has been repeatedly discredited. The singer vehemently denies the accusations of being a “serial rapist and sexual abuser,” emphasizing that he has never been convicted of any sexual crime.

Brown further claims that the docuseries relies heavily on a lawsuit filed by Jane Doe, a case she later withdrew, admitting it was based on fabricated claims. Brown accuses the producers and the accuser of disregarding the facts to harm his reputation, a reputation he has worked tirelessly for over a decade to rebuild.

In the lawsuit, makes it clear he has taken responsibility for his past actions, including the highly publicized assault on ex-girlfriend Rihanna, and has since grown from those mistakes. He criticizes the producers for perpetuating an outdated narrative for the sake of sensationalism and profit.

The singer also stresses the significant negative impact the docuseries has had on his career, reputation, and business prospects. As a result, Brown is seeking $500 million in damages. If awarded, he intends to donate a portion of the proceeds to victims of sexual abuse.