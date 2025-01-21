DaBaby Redefines “HIM” with Powerful New Single Featuring Big Boogie

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum global superstar DaBaby has started the year with a bang, releasing his highly anticipated single “HIM” featuring Big Boogie via South Coast Music Group/Interscope Records. Produced by Bandplay, this bold and electrifying track reimagines the cultural significance of “HIM” in today’s pop culture.

Following the recent release of his “PHAT” music video, “HIM” sees DaBaby elevate the colloquial term, turning it into a declaration of excellence, confidence, and influence. The song’s standout chorus, “Uh huh, don’t call me bae, call me HIM,” encapsulates the rapper’s commanding presence and unwavering self-assurance, a defining trait of his artistry.