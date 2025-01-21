Donald Trump Sworn in as 47th U.S. President, Vows “Golden Age of America”

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States today at the Capitol Rotunda, marking an extraordinary political comeback following his conviction on multiple felonies. In his inaugural address, Trump declared that “the golden age of America” is underway, outlining an agenda focused on trade, immigration, and national security.

During his speech, Trump criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, who was present at the ceremony, for mismanaging the country’s economy and border policies. Trump also promised swift action to address his priorities, emphasizing a vision of renewed national strength and prosperity.

Trump hosted an event at the Capital One Arena, where he is expected to announce a series of executive orders. According to CNN, These include declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, withdrawing the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, and issuing pardons to nonviolent January 6 defendants while commuting the sentences of others.

The inauguration has sparked intense reactions across the political spectrum, with supporters celebrating Trump’s return and critics voicing concerns over his controversial policies. The new administration’s actions will likely dominate national discourse, setting the tone for Trump’s second term.

You can see the full inauguration speech below.