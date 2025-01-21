DraftKings Launches Artist Series Apparel for NBA Rivals Week

DraftKings is celebrating NBA Rivals Week with a unique apparel collection, calling on basketball fans from iconic hoops cities—Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago—to represent their hometown pride.

Launching today, January 21, the special artist series apparel capsule collection is exclusively available on the DraftKings Shop for fans 21 and older. The collection showcases basketball-inspired designs that honor the culture and legacy of each city, crafted by renowned local artists: Timmy Sneaks (Boston), Sue Tsai (New York), King Saladeen (Philadelphia), and Louis De Guzman (Chicago).

Each piece in the collection reflects the artist’s distinct style while incorporating DraftKings’ signature crown logo, creating a perfect fusion of hometown flair and basketball spirit.

This limited-edition release is a must-have for NBA fans looking to celebrate Rivals Week with gear that blends artistry, sports culture, and city pride. You can check out the collection below and grab yours here.

Timmy Sneaks for Boston:

Sue Tsai for New York:

Louis De Guzman for Chicago:

King Saladeen for Philadelphia: