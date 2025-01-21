After experiencing some challenges to sell his sprawling Beverly Hills mansion for years, Drake has now turned to leasing it out at an eye-watering monthly rate of $250,000. The rapper purchased the lavish 20,000-square-foot estate in spring 2022 for $75 million. Originally listed for $88 million, the mansion returned to the market in May 2024 at the same price, but it has yet to find a buyer.

Get this, the Beverly Hills property, one of L.A.’s most exclusive homes, sits on more than 20 acres, making it the largest estate in the 90210 zip code. It features 10 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, an 11-car garage, a wine cellar, an elevator, and even a private orchard. The estate offers unparalleled luxury and privacy, making it one of the most desirable properties in the area.

What’s more, while his Beverly Hills mansion remains up for lease, Drake’s real estate portfolio has continued to grow. He also owns a massive 50,000-square-foot mansion in Toronto’s prestigious Bridle Path neighborhood. Drake purchased the land in 2015, demolishing the original structure to build the current home, which made headlines last summer when stormwaters flooded its interior. The mansion was also featured on the artwork for Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us.”

In addition to his Canadian estate, Drake expanded his luxury holdings in 2023 with a $15 million resort property located between Austin and Houston, Texas, further solidifying his status as a major player in the luxury real estate market.