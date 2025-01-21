In the aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, Flavor Flav is stepping up to help those in need. The legendary Public Enemy member has partnered with GoFundMe and the Black Music Action Coalition to launch a fundraising campaign aimed at assisting Black families impacted by the disaster.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-rebuild-lives-after-los-angeles-wildfires

On Monday (Jan. 20), Flavor Flav took to social media to announce the initiative, sharing a video message with his followers.

“This is Flavor Flav in the building,” he says in the Instagram clip. “It’s been inspiring to me, seeing a lot of people coming together right now, lifting each other’s spirits.”

However, Flav pointed out that more needs to be done for Black communities specifically. “There’s not enough being done for the Black families and the communities,” the iconic hype-man emphasized. “Come on, y’all. Let’s make L.A. strong, baby. Let’s help those in need.”

In his post’s caption, Flav elaborated on the disparity in aid reaching Black communities in the wake of the California wildfires. “It’s been inspiring to see so many people come together as one to lift each other up, and I just want to highlight one aspect of the larger LA community in dire need,” he wrote. “Not enough is being done for the black families and community in the aftermath of the California fires. I’ve partnered up with GoFundMe and the Black Music Action Coalition to create ONE main GoFundMe campaign to immediately help those in need.”

The 65-year-old rapper also called on fellow entertainers and celebrities to support the cause, which had already raised over $35,000 by Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 21).

“I urge not only black artists and musicians and creators, but EVERYONE to come together and continue to help those still in desperate need,” Flav added.

The wildfires, which began earlier this month in the Pacific Palisades, rapidly spread across Los Angeles, destroying homes and claiming dozens of lives. Celebrities including Chris Brown, Tina Knowles, Britney Spears, Jhené Aiko, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Kawhi Leonard, and Tyra Banks have all been affected by the fires.