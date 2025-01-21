On Monday, J. Cole found himself in the middle of a social media storm, becoming a trending topic on Twitter after two major developments stirred discussions around the Dreamville founder. A diss track by Joey Bada$$ and a surprising policy linked to Drake’s upcoming tour sparked debate among fans. While the east coast has been quiet lately, I can’t front in my opinion—Joey brought it.

Joey Bada$$ Takes Aim at J. Cole

Joey Bada$$’s latest track, “Sorry Not Sorry,” produced by Conductor Williams, has sent ripples through the hip-hop community. The song features a pointed line seemingly directed at J. Cole:

“Might delete later, I know damn sure that Joey won’t/Fck it, I want all the smoke.”*

The lyric references J. Cole’s past decision to delete his unreleased diss track, “7-Minute Drills,” which was allegedly aimed at Kendrick Lamar following their rumored beef ignited by Future and Metro Boomin’s track “Like That.” Fans have interpreted Joey’s line as a critique of Cole’s hesitancy to engage in lyrical battles.

Advertisement

Twitter reactions to the diss were divided. One user praised Joey’s lyricism:

“Slight jab at J Cole but other than that, Joey is rapping. I liked it.”

Another countered:

“It’s not a shot, it’s a reference—every reference isn’t a shot…more of a subtle jab but still fire.”

Joey Bada$$’s words follow his recent single, “The Ruler’s Back,” which fans believe also took aim at Kendrick Lamar, solidifying the Brooklyn rapper’s penchant for lyrical jabs.

Drake’s Tour Sparks Controversy Involving J. Cole

Adding to the buzz, J. Cole’s name has been pulled into controversy surrounding Drake’s upcoming Anita Max Win Tour. A screenshot from an Australian arena hosting Drake’s concert revealed surprising rules for attendees. According to the directive, fans are barred from wearing merchandise from other artists, including Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang and J. Cole’s Dreamville.

The rules reportedly extend beyond attire, prohibiting concertgoers from even mentioning rival artists’ names or lyrics during the show.

The unusual restrictions have fueled debate online, with many fans questioning the necessity and fairness of such policies. One Twitter user joked:

“Can’t even sing a Cole lyric in the crowd? What’s next, a swear jar for Dreamville fans?”

Others speculated whether the restrictions indicate tensions between Drake and other artists.

A Heated Week for Hip-Hop

The dual controversies have kept J. Cole at the forefront of hip-hop conversations. While fans await any potential response from the North Carolina rapper, these developments underscore the competitive and often contentious nature of the genre.

For now, J. Cole remains silent, but with his reputation for thoughtful and calculated responses, the hip-hop world will undoubtedly be watching closely for his next move.