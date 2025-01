Joey Bada$$ wants smoke for everyone. After sending shots at the West Coast, Joey is back for more, but also has bars for J. Cole?

The new single “Sorry Not Sorry,” produced by Conductor Williams and Mario Luciano, references J. COle’s latest body of work:

“Might delete later, I know damn sure Joey won’t

Fuck it, I want all the smoke!”

You can hear the new release below.