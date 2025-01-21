Duane “Keefe D” Davis suffered a legal setback on Tuesday when Judge Carli Kierny denied his motion to dismiss the murder charge against him in connection with the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur. Davis had argued that he struck immunity deals with federal or local law enforcement in California, but Judge Kierny ruled that no evidence supporting such claims had been presented.

The motion, filed earlier this month, contested the significant delay in prosecuting Davis. His attorney, Carl Arnold, criticized the timeline, arguing that authorities had sufficient evidence to pursue the case over a decade ago. “The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, as far back as 2009, was in possession of the same set of facts that the Clark County District Attorney is now alleging makes Mr. Davis responsible for Tupac Shakur’s murder,” Arnold said. He added, “The District Attorney’s Office has provided no explanation for why it waited another 14 years to bring charges against Mr. Davis.”

Appearing in court with shackles on his legs and handcuffs, Davis reportedly looked frustrated with the outcome, as described by The U.S. Sun. Despite the setback, his trial is scheduled to proceed on March 17.

Davis’ legal defense has previously pointed to his public comments as part of an effort to profit from his story rather than an admission of guilt. Arnold has claimed that his client’s decision to write a book and discuss the case in interviews was financially motivated, similar to law enforcement figures like former LAPD Detective Greg Kading, who also authored a book on the investigation. “There’s no evidence that he was involved,” Arnold told the media last year. “This is all about making money, and that’s why he put out the book.”