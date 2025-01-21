‘One of Them Days’ Surprises at Box Office, Tops ‘Wolf Man’ for No. 1 Spot

Sony’s One of Them Days, an R-rated buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA, exceeded expectations at the domestic box office, opening at No. 2 with $11.6 million over the weekend and $14.2 million through the extended Martin Luther King Jr. holiday frame. With just a $14 million budget, the film is poised to become a major commercial success.

According to Variety, Universal’s Wolf Man reboot, projected to lead the weekend, debuted below forecasts in third place, earning $10.9 million from 3,354 theaters and $12.5 million through Monday.

Directed by Lawrence Lamont and produced by Issa Rae, One of Them Days has garnered strong word-of-mouth, earning an “A-” CinemaScore and a 97% Rotten Tomatoes rating. The comedy follows two roommates who scramble to pay rent after one’s boyfriend steals their money.

Advertisement

Sony’s focus on keeping production costs aligned with market realities has proven effective, allowing comedies like One of Them Days to thrive despite the genre’s theater challenges.