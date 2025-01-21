PGA TOUR 2K25 Gameplay Trailer Tees Off Excitement with New Features and Legendary Courses

Golf enthusiasts, rejoice! The highly anticipated PGA TOUR 2K25 Gameplay Trailer has officially arrived, showcasing enhanced graphics, cutting-edge gameplay mechanics, and iconic courses that bring the PGA TOUR experience to life. Featuring cover pros Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, and rising star Rose Zhang, the trailer highlights new features, including the innovative EvoSwing mechanic, Perfect Swing, and legendary tournaments.

Players can immerse themselves in major events such as the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, and the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club. The excitement continues with PGA TOUR tournaments, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, all rendered in stunning detail.

Gameplay Innovations

EvoSwing Mechanic : Breaks the swing into four measurable components—contact, rhythm, transition, and swing path—rewarding players for precision and skill.

: Breaks the swing into four measurable components—contact, rhythm, transition, and swing path—rewarding players for precision and skill. Perfect Swing : A new difficulty setting that reduces the impact of external factors, offering a more accessible experience for all players.

: A new difficulty setting that reduces the impact of external factors, offering a more accessible experience for all players. Enhanced ball physics, shot types, and roll mechanics create a deeper level of realism.

Competitive Play and Customization

Cross-platform Ranked Matchmaking : Expands competition for players looking to test their skills on a global scale.

: Expands competition for players looking to test their skills on a global scale. Authentic gear from brands like Titleist, Callaway, COBRA, adidas, and more allows players to outfit their MyPLAYERS in style.

Editions and Early Access

Standard Edition : Available worldwide on February 28, 2025, with pre-orders including the Extra Butter x adidas Pack featuring exclusive in-game items.

: Available worldwide on February 28, 2025, with pre-orders including the featuring exclusive in-game items. Deluxe Edition : Includes the base game, Birdie Pack, Starter Pack, and up to seven days of early access starting February 21, 2025.

: Includes the base game, Birdie Pack, Starter Pack, and up to seven days of early access starting February 21, 2025. Legend Edition: Features all Deluxe content, the Member’s Pass for five seasons, and exclusive cosmetic packs.

Don’t miss your chance to hit the fairway early! Pre-order today and prepare to experience the most authentic and thrilling PGA TOUR game yet. PGA TOUR 2K25 lands on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC this February.

