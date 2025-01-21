Sexyy Red has never shied away from controversy, often making bold and attention-grabbing moves in her career. However, on January 20, the rapper sparked backlash with an AI-generated image she posted as a tribute on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The image depicted Sexyy Red and Dr. King in a nightclub setting, a decision that drew criticism from fans and, most notably, Dr. Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s youngest daughter.

Dr. Bernice King, a lawyer and civil rights advocate, has been a staunch defender of her father’s legacy and image. She did not take kindly to the rapper’s use of the AI-generated image, calling it out as offensive and disrespectful. “This is intentionally distasteful, dishonoring, deplorable, and disrespectful,” Bernice King wrote on social media. “To my family and my father.” She also pointed out the gravity of her father’s legacy, highlighting that he gave his life fighting for the civil and human rights of individuals, including Sexyy Red.

“[My father] is not here to respond himself because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty,” she added, urging the rapper to remove the post. In response, Sexyy Red deleted the AI image but left another contentious post featuring herself photoshopped into an iconic photo of Dr. King at the 1963 March on Washington. In the edited image, she is seen wearing modern attire and holding a stack of cash, a move that continued to raise eyebrows.

This incident adds to the ongoing debate surrounding Sexyy Red’s politics and public persona. The rapper has faced criticism in the past, particularly for her vocal support of Donald Trump during a podcast interview with Theo Von. “I like Trump,” she said. “Yeah, they support him in the hood. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks.” While she later claimed to have voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, her political stances and public actions continue to spark debate and criticism.