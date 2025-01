Soulja Boy still has smoke for Drake. Hitting Instagram over the weekend, Soulja declared Drake’s stay in America over.

“Drake, you a bitch, boy,” Soulja said. “You can’t even come to America and talk to the president, fuck boy. Stay in Canada, where your bitch belongs at.”

What sparked all of this? Seemingly Drake’s lawsuit to Universal Music Group. “Y’all the type of people that lose a rap battle and sue a n––a. I’m a real gangsta, bruh. I could never sue a n—a.”

