The Roots Announce Blue Note Residency for ‘Do You Want More?!!!??!’ 30th Anniversary

January 21, 2025
Shawn Grant

The Roots will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their landmark album Do You Want More?!!!??! with a three-night residency at New York City’s Blue Note Jazz Club.

The shows will take place on March 13, 14, and 15, with performances at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. each night. In a video shared on Instagram, Questlove and Black Thought announced the residency, clarifying that while the event honors the iconic album, they won’t perform it in full.

Fans can expect a dynamic setlist as The Roots revisit their legacy while bringing fresh energy to the Blue Note stage.

