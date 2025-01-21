The Roots Announce Blue Note Residency for ‘Do You Want More?!!!??!’ 30th Anniversary

The Roots will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their landmark album Do You Want More?!!!??! with a three-night residency at New York City’s Blue Note Jazz Club.

The shows will take place on March 13, 14, and 15, with performances at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. each night. In a video shared on Instagram, Questlove and Black Thought announced the residency, clarifying that while the event honors the iconic album, they won’t perform it in full.

Fans can expect a dynamic setlist as The Roots revisit their legacy while bringing fresh energy to the Blue Note stage.

You can see the announcement below.