Trump Shuts Down CBP One App Used by Migrants Seeking Asylum in U.S.

President Donald Trump is back in charge and already has his focus on immigration. One of his first official actions was declaring a national emergency at the US southern border.

The work Trump initiated on day one was the conclusion of the CBP One app that would allow migrants to enter the United States legally. This would be the initial step toward ending birthright citizenship.

According to CNN, Trump’s team is targeting criminals in the immigration sweeps across the country. There is the possibility others could be detained.

Advertisement

With the CBP One app closing, asylum restrictions are back in place, essentially shutting down the border. Since 2023, over 900,000 people have secured appointments to get port access through the app.

This week, “post-inauguration” immigration raids are reported to begin in Chicago—the first step in what would be the largest deportation operation in American History.

According to The New York Times, the plan is titled “Operation Safeguard” and willa begin on Tuesday, concluding on the following Monday. Those dates remain fluid.

Additional details about the deportation is unclear, with ICE routinely doing sweeps throughout the country. The plan currently is to send 150 agents to Chicago for the raids.

Chicago police spokesman Don Terry stated the local police force would not “intervene or interfere with any other government agencies performing their duties.”