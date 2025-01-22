adidas Basketball Unveils Harden Vol 9: A Bold Fusion of Performance and Style

Today marks the launch of Harden Vol 9, the latest basketball shoe from adidas Basketball, designed in collaboration with NBA superstar James Harden. Known for his signature swagger and uncompromising “Under No One” mentality, Harden brings his unapologetic attitude to a shoe that seamlessly blends peak performance and standout style.

Equipped with innovative features, Harden Vol 9 delivers unmatched versatility on the court. A Lightboost midsole ensures lighter steps and enhanced energy returns, while grid-mesh ventilation improves breathability and flexibility. A multi-directional traction pattern allows for quick, confident changes of direction, catering to players who thrive on agility and speed.

“You can put on a fit with them and look fly at dinner or rock them on the court and drop 40” – James Harden

Favored by rising stars like Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, and Kaleena Smith, Harden Vol 9 embodies the bold self-expression of the next generation of basketball icons. Launching first in the “Cyber Metallic” colorway on January 25, 2025, Harden Vol 9 will be available for $160 on adidas.com and in select stores, with more colorways to follow.

