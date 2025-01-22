Stepping up and helping out has been a theme during the LA wildfire tragedy. Big Sean is using his latest project, Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace, to give back in a big way. Released on Tuesday, January 21, the rapper announced that all proceeds from his book will go directly to supporting victims of the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. The wildfires, which have wreaked havoc across the city, have affected communities like Altadena and the Pacific Palisades, where destruction continues to unfold.

Get this, in an emotional Instagram post, Big Sean shared the personal connection that motivated his decision. “My family’s house caught on fire. I couldn’t commit to anything except that,” he revealed, alluding to the devastating impact of the fires on his family, especially the home of his longtime partner, Jhené Aiko, and their son, Noah. This heartfelt message came as the Altadena and Pacific Palisades fires have burned thousands of acres, with the Pacific Palisades blaze alone burning more than 6,000 acres and causing significant damage to homes and infrastructure.

As the fires continue to burn, with many areas still under evacuation orders, Big Sean announced that proceeds from the book’s preorders would go toward the wildfire relief efforts, which have been urgently needed. The rapper also postponed several promotional events for the book to focus on supporting those impacted by the fires.

Advertisement

The book, published by Simon & Schuster, Go Higher includes a foreword by Jay Shetty, a well-known self-help author and host of the On Purpose podcast. Sean explained in a December 2024 interview that the inspiration for the book came from a transformative conversation with Shetty. “I took the time over the last two years to write Go Higher,” he shared, noting that the book is meant to guide readers on a journey of self-reflection, action, and resilience.

Big Sean’s journey to mental well-being is a central theme in his book. In a 2021 interview with Michael Eric Dyson, he opened up about a dark period in his life when he contemplated suicide and took a break from his career to focus on his mental health. “I canceled everything, sought therapy, connected with God, grounded myself spiritually, and prioritized my mental health for the first time,” he recalled.

Big Sean’s mission of self-care and perseverance is reflected in both his music and now in his writing. Go Higher offers readers a path to personal success, inner peace, and a deeper understanding of their own purpose. His efforts to donate proceeds to wildfire relief reflect his commitment to helping others not just through his art but through real-world action.

As the fires continue to devastate the L.A. area, with Altadena and Pacific Palisades still recovering, Big Sean’s generosity is a reminder of how personal tragedy can lead to collective healing.