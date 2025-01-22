Boosie Badazz has once again turned to former President Donald Trump, this time publicly requesting a presidential pardon via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The rapper is currently facing federal gun-related charges stemming from incidents in San Diego.

In his plea, Boosie highlighted what he perceives as an injustice in his case. “Trump, CHECK MY CASE OUT!! MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDEN’S DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDONED HIS SON OF,” Boosie wrote, referring to Hunter Biden’s high-profile legal situation. He added: “I WAS TOLD I AM THE ONLY PERSON IN THE COUNTRY FACING THAT CHARGE NOW.”

Boosie also reflected on his past legal battles, pointing to a 2009 state conviction that resulted in a 10-year sentence for a third-offense marijuana charge. “I NEVER WAS EVEN OFFERED REHAB, STRAIGHT TO PRISON. N TRUMP, I’M BOOSIE. I’M A RAPPER/FILMMAKER FROM BATON ROUGE. I WAS TARGETED… MY MOUTH N THINGS I STAND ON GET ME N A LOT SH*T BUT I’M REAL!” he wrote, urging Trump to consult with his lawyer, Meghan Blanco, who he said could explain the nuances of his case.

This is not the first time Boosie has reached out to Trump for help. Following the November 2024 presidential election, Boosie made a similar plea to the then-president-elect. Alongside his request for a pardon, he also voiced concerns about Trump’s consideration of granting immunity to law enforcement officers. “I THINK THIS WILL MOTIVATE OFFICERS TO COMMIT DEADLY CRIMES. PLEASE DON’T DO THIS,” he wrote at the time.

Boosie’s latest appeal comes amidst a series of high-profile pardons Trump has issued since taking office earlier this week. Among these was the controversial decision to pardon numerous individuals charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

As Boosie awaits a response, the rapper continues to advocate for his case, positioning himself as a victim of systemic targeting. Whether Trump will acknowledge his plea remains to be seen.