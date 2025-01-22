This week, former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Cyn Santana delighted fans with the news of her growing family, confirming she and celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi have welcomed their first child together. Onwuachi, the culinary genius behind the Afro-Caribbean-inspired Tatiana By Kwame Onwuachi—hailed as The New York Times’ Best New Restaurant in NYC in 2023—now has a new title: proud father.

Cyn took to Instagram for a heartfelt reveal, offering glimpses of their baby girl and expressing the profound joy she’s felt since her daughter’s arrival. “Babygirl is one month older & because of her there have been so many beautiful moments!” she wrote. “I feel so lucky to have become a mother to my daughter. There’s something healing about having my little girl & seeing my son be her big brother! I am filled with thrill, joy, happiness! I’m obsessed!!! I love my kids beyond explanation. I’m honored. Babygirl has lit up our entire world!”

This is Cyn’s second child; she also shares six-year-old Lexington with her ex-fiancé, rapper Joe Budden. Santana’s journey as a mother has been marked by both triumphs and challenges, as she’s been open about her experience with postpartum depression.

Cyn’s Reflections on Postpartum Depression

Back in November 2024, Cyn courageously shared her struggles with postpartum depression on Instagram, offering support to other mothers navigating similar challenges.

“I’ve decided to be loud & open about my postpartum depression. While we have heard of it and nowadays more commonly speak on it, I don’t think we have acknowledged it enough,” she wrote. Cyn detailed the emotional and physical toll of motherhood, writing, “The imbalance. The unbalance. The overstimulation. The sleep deprivation. The angst. The loss of identity. The pain, sadness, exhaustion. I want you to know that you are doing motherhood well. Your baby loves you and is so happy to be yours. Your baby chose you as their mother.”

A Love Story in the Spotlight

The announcement also confirmed what fans had speculated for months—Santana and Onwuachi are not only partners in parenthood but possibly engaged. Cyn first sparked engagement rumors in July, sharing a video of her growing baby bump alongside a sparkling ring on her finger. Though the couple has kept their relationship largely private, this soft launch of their new chapter together has been met with love and congratulations.

Chef Kwame Onwuachi, celebrated for his culinary artistry and ability to weave personal stories into his dishes, now steps into a new role as a father of two. While he continues to helm Tatiana By Kwame Onwuachi—a dining experience that has redefined New York City’s food scene—this new chapter undoubtedly brings its own unique flavors of joy.

Congratulations to Cyn Santana and Chef Kwame Onwuachi on the arrival of their beautiful baby girl!