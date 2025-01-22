Diddy is taking legal action against grand jury witness Courtney Burgess and his attorney, Ariel Mitchell, filing a $50 million defamation lawsuit. The Bad Boy music, fashion and spirits mogul accuses the pair of spreading false and damaging allegations about him, including claims involving alleged misconduct and incriminating videotapes.

According to the lawsuit, Burgess has made “outlandish claims” about Diddy, including allegations that he possesses tapes from so-called “freak-off” parties where celebrities engaged in inappropriate acts. Diddy has repeatedly denied these accusations, asserting that they are baseless and defamatory. Burgess also alleges he provided evidence to the FBI and has plans to release an unpublished memoir purportedly written by Kim Porter, the late mother of Diddy’s children.

Diddy’s children have denied knowing Burgess or having any connection to him. They’ve also issued a cease-and-desist letter to prevent Burgess from releasing the alleged memoir, which they claim does not exist.

Ariel Mitchell, Burgess’s lawyer and a named defendant in the lawsuit, dismissed Diddy’s claims as an attempt to suppress the truth. In a statement to TMZ, Mitchell said, “This is just a pathetic ploy to silence victims and those who advocate for them.” She also criticized Diddy for prioritizing this lawsuit while avoiding service for other legal actions filed against him. Mitchell hinted at plans to countersue, calling Diddy’s claims “meritless.”

This lawsuit is the latest development in the mounting legal controversies surrounding Diddy, whose legal battles have drawn widespread attention in recent months.