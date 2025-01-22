Elon Musk is addressing the backlash of a perceived Nazi salute symbol he delivered during the inauguration.

Hitting X, Musk called it dirty tricks.

“Frankly, they need better dirty tricks,” he wrote. “The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

Advertisement

Frankly, they need better dirty tricks.



The “everyone is Hitler” attack is sooo tired 😴 https://t.co/9fIqS5mWA0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

Elon Musk pranced around stages in Washington D.C. as Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States. During one moment, Musk delivered a questionable salute, which drew a response from Vic Mensa.

“If there are any misunderstandings about the ideology of this campaign,” Mensa wrote, sharing the video of Trump standing behind the presidential crest.