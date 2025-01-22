The reality TV world is no stranger to controversy, but Florence El Luche has found herself at the center of a firestorm following her comments about Black women on the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami. Fans are calling for VH1 to take action against the Haitian singer after her heated exchange with Dominican singer Amara La Negra. The argument, which occurred at a women’s empowerment event, quickly escalated, leaving viewers questioning Flo’s intentions and fueling larger conversations about colorism in the Black community.

I can’t believe I’m seeing this. pic.twitter.com/cmNq50D16q — Suki WITH THE GOOD COOCHIE (@sukihanagoat) January 20, 2025

During the confrontation, Amara challenged Flo for promoting skin-bleaching products in her skincare line. The conversation spiraled as Flo unleashed a rant laced with colorist remarks. “You ugly as f**k. No wonder your baby daddy called you a Black ass btch,” Flo shouted. “I’m light-skinned. This btch is mad… That’s how Black b*tches hate on light-skinned girls!”

Amara, known for her advocacy for self-love and confidence, remained composed and fired back. “You should really stop telling Black women to stop loving themselves,” she said. “How do you come to an event with a bunch of Black beautiful women to promote women’s positivity but you’re on social media telling people to bleach their skin?”

The exchange quickly went viral, sparking outrage on social media. Comparisons to Erica Mena’s infamous 2023 firing from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta were immediate and widespread. Mena was let go after calling fellow cast member Spice a racial slur, leading fans to call for similar consequences for Flo.

Fans Demand Accountability

Social media users expressed mixed reactions to the clip but overwhelmingly called for VH1 to act. One user wrote, “She needs to grow up… That storyline is played out! Dark-skinned girls hate on light-skinned girls? TF we in middle school?” Another added, “Amara is gorgeous and looks better than Flo. This is the second person to come at Amara and not be canceled. Where is the outrage y’all had for Erica Mena?”

Even Erica Mena chimed in, claiming “selective outrage” in the comments section. “I was fired so the network could save face,” she wrote. “But yet this is okay, and she probably is still filming now. Exactly why humans can NEVER ‘cancel’ ME.”

The Ongoing Issue of Colorism

This incident has reignited discussions around colorism within the Black community—a deeply rooted issue stemming from systemic racism and internalized standards of beauty. The belief that lighter skin is more beautiful or desirable has plagued communities of color for generations, perpetuating division and harmful stereotypes. As someone who grew up in the 1980s, I vividly recall the sting of colorism in everyday life. Being a beautiful chocolate-skinned little girl often meant facing subtle and overt biases rooted in a history that dates back to Jim Crow. The “crab in the barrel” mentality forced Black Americans to compete for limited opportunities, fostering unnecessary divisions within the community.

This division extended into every corner of life, from school to social settings. But instead of being crushed by these experiences, they fueled my pride and love for my melanin.

As a grown woman, I’ve come to see a more inclusive narrative emerge—but moments like Flo’s remarks are stark reminders that the work is far from over.

“Instead of perpetuating outdated standards of beauty, women like Flo should be using their platform to encourage healthy beliefs that uplift their community,” one fan noted.

Flo’s Response

In the wake of the backlash, Flo issued an apology, claiming the viral clip didn’t tell the full story. “While I take responsibility for what I said, I want to acknowledge that the moment shown does not tell the full story,” she stated.

What’s Next?

As fans await VH1’s response, the incident serves as a reminder of the responsibility public figures carry when addressing sensitive topics. Whether or not Flo will face consequences remains to be seen, but the call for accountability underscores the importance of dismantling harmful narratives in media.

Check out the viral clip of the argument below and let us know your thoughts. Should VH1 take action against Florence El Luche?