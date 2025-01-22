George Clinton, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, and More Selected for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Musical legends George Clinton, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, and Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers, Ashley Gorley, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Mike Love, and Tony Macaulay will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the 2025 Induction and Awards Gala. The event will take place on June 12 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

“The foundation of the music industry exists because songwriters compose great songs,” said SHOF Chariman Nile Rodgers. “Without them, there is no recorded music, no concert business, no fans, or merchandising; it all starts with the song and the songwriter. We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important writers of all time and that this year’s slate represents not just iconic songs, but also diversity and unity across genres and ethnicity. These songwriters have enriched the lives of billions of listeners the world over. It’s our honor to honor them.”

These icons are behind timeless hits like “Atomic Dog,” “Listen to the Music,” “Say My Name,” “California Girls,” and “Baby Now That I’ve Found You.” Notable works from Clinton include funk anthems “Flash Light” and “Give Up the Funk,” while Jerkins has shaped modern pop with hits like “The Boy Is Mine” and “Telephone.”

The Songwriters Hall of Fame, established in 1969, honors those who have profoundly influenced the music industry. To qualify, songwriters must have a significant catalog with a commercial release at least 20 years prior.

This year’s gala will also recognize additional honorees, further celebrating the enduring impact of songwriting on music’s legacy and future.