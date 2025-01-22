Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz’s ‘Back in Action’ Delivers Huge Opening Weekend for Netflix

Netflix’s Back in Action, starring Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, dominated as the platform’s most-watched title for the week of January 13-19. According to Variety, despite being available for just three days, the action-comedy racked up 46.8 million views, marking the biggest opening weekend for an English-language film on Netflix since The Adam Project in March 2022.

Netflix has announced Back in Action, an action-comedy directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses), set for release on Jan. 17, 2025. The film marks Cameron Diaz’s highly anticipated return to the screen, teaming up with Jamie Foxx for a thrilling new adventure.

Written by Seth Gordon and Brendan O’Brien (Neighbors), Back in Action follows former CIA spies Emily and Matt, played by Diaz and Foxx, who left espionage behind to start a family. However, their quiet life is upended when their past is exposed, forcing them back into the high-stakes world of international intrigue.

Produced by Chernin Entertainment and Good One Productions, Back in Action also features a star-studded cast that includes Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson, and Glenn Close.

With executive producers Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner on board, Back in Action promises explosive action, humor, and a nostalgic return for Diaz fans.