Lil Wayne and Hot Boys Reunite for Exclusive Mini-Tour

Live Nation Urban has announced an exclusive three-show mini-tour headlined by Lil Wayne, featuring special guests Hot Boys members B.G., Juvenile, and Turk. Presented by Lil’ WeezyAna, the performances will kick off in Tampa, FL, on February 21, followed by a stop in Charlotte, NC, on February 23, and conclude in St. Louis, MO, on February 28.

Tickets for the highly anticipated shows will be available through pre-sale starting January 22 at 12 PM local time until January 23 at 11:59 PM local time. General ticket sales will begin on January 24 at 10 AM local time via lilweezyanafest.com.

This reunion follows last year’s memorable Lil’ WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans, where the Hot Boys performed together for the first time in over 15 years. Fans enjoyed classics like “I Need a Hot Girl” and “Neighborhood Superstar,” alongside solo hits like Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up” and B.G.’s “Bling Bling.”

The tour also builds on the success of last December’s sold-out Hot Boys Holiday at Houston’s Toyota Center, promising a high-energy celebration of hip-hop royalty in each city.