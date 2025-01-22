Lil Wayne Guarantees the Release of ‘Tha Carter VI’

Lil Wayne has guaranteed to drop Tha Carter VI in 2025. Speaking with a vlogger, Weezy F Baby guaranteed the project. You can hear it below.

LIL WAYNE

THA CARTER VI 💿



🚨COMING 2025🚨



“Guaranteed” — Lil Wayne pic.twitter.com/cxGHaAUuCg — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) January 21, 2025

As Miami Art Week concluded, Lil Wayne headlined an unforgettable night at LIV on Sunday, celebrating his induction into LIV’s Hall of Fame alongside YMCMB members Mack Maine and Gudda Gudda. The night honored Wayne’s enduring influence on hip-hop and Miami’s nightlife, immortalized in his iconic “LIV on Sundays” lyric.

Decked in a Balenciaga oversized shirt ($1,250) and Scribble Shorts ($350), Wayne electrified fans with performances of hits like “A Milli,” “Lollipop,” and “6 Foot 7 Foot.” The crowd erupted as Shedeur Sanders’ track “Perfect Timing” played, fueling speculation about a potential visit to the Miami Dolphins, following comments from his father, Deion Sanders.

Advertisement

Celebrity attendees included Busta Rhymes, Jamie Foxx, and more.