Hope you’re paying attention, because we are. In a series of bold moves to fulfill his so-called campaign promises, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday addressing gender identity and gender-affirming care.

The order seeks to restore what his administration calls “biological truth” to the federal government, with sweeping implications for transgender rights and policies. Here are five key takeaways from Trump’s latest action:

Defining Gender by Reproductive Function

Trump’s executive order calls for federal agencies to recognize only two sexes, male and female, defined not by physical or chromosomal differences but by reproductive function. The order demands that federal agencies use the term “sex” instead of “gender” and remove any policies or communications that promote what it describes as “gender ideology,” which includes “an ever-shifting concept of self-assessed gender identity.”Restrictions on Government Funding

The executive order prohibits the use of federal funds for any programs that “promote gender ideology,” including gender-affirming care. It also directs federal agencies, like the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, to prevent trans individuals from self-selecting their gender on government documents, such as visas and passports, which was allowed under the Biden administration in 2021.

Limits on Transgender Access to Certain Facilities

The order aims to bar transgender individuals from using government-funded single-sex facilities, such as prisons, migrant housing, and domestic violence shelters, that best align with their gender identity. It also directs the Bureau of Prisons to halt funding for gender-affirming care for transgender inmates.

First Amendment Concerns Over Pronouns

Trump’s order blocks any requirements for government workers or facilities to refer to transgender individuals using pronouns that match their gender identity. This decision is based on the administration’s stance that such practices infringe on freedom of speech and religion under the First Amendment.

Legal Challenges Likely Ahead

This executive order is expected to face significant legal challenges. Organizations like the ACLU and Lambda Legal have already expressed plans to challenge Trump’s policies in court. Lambda Legal’s CEO, Kevin Jennings, emphasized, “We will vigilantly monitor and be ready to challenge when they take effect.”

This executive order is part of Trump’s broader agenda to roll back policies related to LGBTQ+ rights, particularly those affecting transgender individuals. His stance on gender identity reflects a significant shift towards a more conservative viewpoint, often framing transgender people and gender nonconformity as incompatible with the “biological truth” he aims to restore. Future executive orders are expected to further target transgender rights, including the possibility of a ban on gender-affirming care for youth and restrictions on transgender athletes in women’s sports.

The controversial order marks a clear departure from the Biden administration’s inclusive policies, signaling a protracted battle over the legal and social recognition of transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals.