Here we go again. Beanie Sigel has sparked controversy with recent accusations that JAY-Z deliberately undermined his career by releasing albums at the same time, a move he claims was meant to overshadow his own musical projects.

It all went down in a candid interview with The Art of Dialogue, the former Roc-A-Fella artist reflected on his time with the label, sharing his frustrations with what he saw as deliberate competition. “I used to have questions like, ‘Why every time my album dropped, Jay would drop right on top of me or right before me?’” Sigel recalled. “Back then it was physical copies, so if you had $20 that you saved up and you were gonna buy an album — and it’s under the same house, Roc-A-Fella — between Jay and Beanie Sigel, nine times out of 10 you’re going to buy the JAY-Z album.” He continued, “I never understood that. Every single album that I dropped, Jay dropped right on top of me. To have in-house competition of that magnitude was crazy. I always thought, ‘Let me breathe!’”

Get this, Sigel’s remarks quickly garnered attention on social media, with fans offering differing perspectives. One user on X (formerly Twitter) examined the release dates of both artists’ albums, arguing that Sigel’s allegations didn’t hold up against the facts. “Did Jay-Z REALLY step on Beanie Sigel’s album releases? Let’s not just take Sigel’s word as truth, let’s look at the facts,” the user wrote. They cited the release timelines of albums like Jay-Z’s Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter (1999) and Sigel’s The Truth (2000), pointing out that the albums were spaced far enough apart to make Sigel’s claims questionable. “The facts show that this is a lie,” they concluded.

What’s more, the fan further accused Sigel of fabricating stories to shift the blame for his career struggles. “These n-ggas get on these interviews and start lying and nobody ever gives them any pushback,” they wrote. “Jay-Z changed that man’s life and because he refused to take accountability for his own reckless behavior, he blames Jay for how his life/career turned out. It’s disgusting.”

Before we go on here’s the interview from Art of Dialogue

ICYMI, Sigel’s comments come after years of complex relationships within the Roc-A-Fella family. The Philadelphia rapper, known for his raw lyricism and gritty storytelling, signed to Roc-A-Fella Records in the late ‘90s. His breakout moment came with the release of The Truth in 2000, an album that introduced him to mainstream audiences, but he often found himself overshadowed by JAY-Z’s dominant presence in the hip-hop world. Despite his undeniable talent, Sigel’s career was marked by legal issues, internal conflicts with his labelmates, and personal struggles.

Though Sigel’s accusations are met with skepticism by some, they also serve as a reminder of the intense pressures and rivalries that often define the music industry, particularly within powerhouse labels like Roc-A-Fella. While JAY-Z’s rise to superstardom is undisputed, Sigel’s claims reflect a deeper tension that existed beneath the surface of their professional relationship.