Brittney Griner is set to test free agency for the first time in her storied WNBA career. Drafted No. 1 overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 2013, the veteran center has spent her entire 11-season career with the team. Griner, who has earned 10 All-Star selections, a 2014 championship, and two scoring titles (2017, 2019), is reportedly meeting with multiple teams, according to the Associated Press.

Currently playing in the offseason with Unrivaled, Griner’s decision could mark a major shift in the WNBA landscape as she explores opportunities for the upcoming season.