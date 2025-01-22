Her Source | Beauty and Fashion Trends Source Sports | News, Highlights and Interviews

SOURCE SPORTS: Brittney Griner to Explore Free Agency for First Time in WNBA Career

January 22, 2025
Shawn Grant
Brittney Griner Hits Mercury Practice Court After Signing New Deal for Upcoming Season

Brittney Griner is set to test free agency for the first time in her storied WNBA career. Drafted No. 1 overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 2013, the veteran center has spent her entire 11-season career with the team. Griner, who has earned 10 All-Star selections, a 2014 championship, and two scoring titles (2017, 2019), is reportedly meeting with multiple teams, according to the Associated Press.

Currently playing in the offseason with Unrivaled, Griner’s decision could mark a major shift in the WNBA landscape as she explores opportunities for the upcoming season.