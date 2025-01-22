The Knicks extended their dominance over the Nets with a hard-fought 99-95 victory in Brooklyn, marking their ninth consecutive win in the rivalry.

Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby led the way, combining for 45 points. Towns delivered a monster performance, finishing with 25 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks, joining Bob McAdoo as the only Knicks to achieve such a stat line since 1973-74.

Despite Brooklyn’s spirited 21-7 run to take a late lead, Jalen Brunson proved clutch. Scoring all eight of his fourth-quarter points in the final 2:18, Brunson sealed the victory for Manhattan’s squad.

The Knicks now hold the NYC bragging rights yet again, kicking off Rivals Week in thrilling fashion.