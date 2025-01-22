Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Lakers cruised past the Wizards with a commanding 111-88 victory, powered by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The duo combined for 50 points, with Davis leading the charge with 29 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 blocks, marking his 22nd career game with at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 blocks. This feat moved him past Dwight Howard for ninth-most such games since 1973-74.

LeBron added a historic triple-double, tallying 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists—his ninth of the season, second only to Nikola Jokić’s 19. At 40 years old, LeBron became just the second player, alongside Karl Malone, to record a triple-double in his 40s. He also climbed the steals leaderboard, surpassing Scottie Pippen for seventh all-time.

The victory marked the Lakers’ third win in their last four games, showcasing the duo’s dominance as they continue to set milestones and guide the team toward a strong season.

