Hot Ones is really one of them ones. Yes, we played on words there. SZA’s playful refusal to answer questions about Drake’s kissing abilities became the standout moment during her appearance on the latest episode of Hot Ones, alongside Keke Palmer and Issa Rae.

ICYMI, the trio took part in a spicy game of “truth or dare” to promote their new comedy film One of Them Days. As the heat and questions ramped up, so did the teasing and banter.

The questioning kicked off when Palmer, pretending to hesitate, asked SZA directly: “Is Drake a good kisser?” Rae, always ready to stir the pot, dramatically reacted with mock outrage, while SZA braced herself for what was coming next. SZA cleverly dodged the question with humor, saying, “That’s why I said, ‘F*** you in advance.’”

Get this, Palmer and Rae weren’t about to let it go. “She’s not gonna answer,” Palmer joked, while Rae teased, “She already did.” Palmer then quipped, “He must have been terrible!” before pressing once more, “Was he a good kisser?”

Still not budging, SZA took a bite of her wing before responding, “We were children.” Rae quickly fired back, “That was the sound of lies.” SZA doubled down, saying, “2009—we were children, real s***.”

The playful back-and-forth continued with Palmer insisting, “It’s a simple good or not good,” and Rae adding, “The fact that you won’t say is very telling.” Despite their relentless prodding, SZA kept the atmosphere light and fun, showcasing the camaraderie between the stars.

Obviously, the segment was full of teasing, it was all in good spirits, perfectly capturing the chemistry between the three, both on and off screen. Their bond shines through in their film, which has been receiving plenty of buzz.