Tony Yayo recalls a moment when 50 Cent beat up Ja Rule. Appearing on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Yayo says the moment happened in Atlanta.

“50 beat Ja Rule up in Atlanta,” Yayo said. Fif K.O.’d that n-gga. We at the same hotel. I was in the building. N-ggas tried to front on 50.”

He added, “Bow! 50 caught him stone cold. He a southpaw — that’s how 50 always knocked out n-ggas in the hood ’cause he’s left-handed.”

You can hear the moment below.