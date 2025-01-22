Will Smith and Chris Rock Reportedly Still Have ‘Hate’ for Each Other From the Oscars Slap

We are nearly three years removed from the infamous slap from Will Smith to Chris Rock on the Oscars stage, and guess what? Those two stars still hate each other.

According to In Touch Weekly, sources close to both parties reveal no love between the two A-listers. Will Smith’s insider says the rapper-turned-rapper is “getting the last laugh and loving it.”

Smith is also said to “never forgive Chris for ruining his life” and that “he still hates the guy and his smug attitude.”

Advertisement

As for Chris, he will not give up the grudge. “Chris isn’t the victim here, not in Will’s opinion. Many people would agree with Will and think what’s happening to Chris is karma for refusing to speak to Will or accept his apology.”

The central belief is “violence against a comedian for a joke is never acceptable.”

People in the industry and surrounding the two believe they should hug it out, but “they’re too proud.”