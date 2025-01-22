ASAP Rocky’s criminal assault trial is underway, with jury selection taking place earlier this week in downtown Los Angeles. The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, appeared in court where he reportedly rejected a plea deal from prosecutors. The offer included 180 days in jail, three years of probation, and a seven-year suspended prison sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to one assault charge. Rocky faces two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and, if convicted, could face up to 24 years in prison.

According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, revealed in court that a witness is expected to testify about a prop gun allegedly involved in the incident. This development relates to accusations that Rocky fired a weapon at ASAP Relli during an altercation. Tacopina claims the gun in question was a starter pistol and that it was fired only as a warning after Relli allegedly followed Rocky. Importantly, the defense asserts that the gun was never pointed at Relli.

Prosecutors, however, expressed frustration over the timing of the prop gun defense. Deputy District Attorney John Lewin called the move an “ambush,” arguing that the late disclosure prevented his team from investigating the witness or the new claim. “This is a brand-new defense,” Lewin stated, adding that the witness is someone prosecutors “never had the opportunity to talk to.”

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark S. Arnold reminded Tacopina that any oral or written statements from witnesses must be disclosed at least 30 days before trial. “I don’t think it’s fair that he waited this long to disclose the starter pistol. I just don’t believe that you’re playing fair,” Arnold said.

The trial has already raised concerns about fairness, with Rocky’s legal team criticizing the lack of diversity in the jury pool. Out of 106 potential jurors, only five are Black. Tacopina voiced his concerns, stating, “We’re in downtown Los Angeles, not a small town in Montana. We’re troubled by that, to say the least.”