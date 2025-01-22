Ye Sends a Salute to Master P: ‘MY HERO’

With Bully on the way, Ye is saluting one of his heroes, Master P. Hitting Instagram, Ye signed off IG for 12 hours with a message honoring the No Limit Soldier: “MY HERO.”

Also on Instagram, Ye reavealed he is back in his music bag and we have North West to thank for that. While sharing some studio sessions for the BULLY album, Ye ccredited North for reigniting his music spark.

“This little girl made me love music again,” Kanye West wrote in the IG caption. “She asked me to make beats for her. I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY.”

Advertisement

You can see the message below.