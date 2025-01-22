Yo Gotti Signs Rising Dallas Rapper Zillionaire Doe to CMG

Multiplatinum musician and CMG record executive Yo Gotti has signed Dallas hip-hop artist Zillionaire Doe to his renowned label. Doe began his music journey in 2022, inspired by a late friend who encouraged him to rap. His debut project, Life of a Zillionaire, gained traction in 2023 with tracks like “D Boi Dreams.”

“I really believe in Zillionaire Doe’s talent and hustle,” Gotti said. “He’s built organic buzz on his own, but now, we want to build the right team structure around to him to maximize his full potential. With CMG’s foundation and resources, we feel like Doe can elevate to a new level and become a star.”

The rapper’s 2024 breakout included hits such as “Back to The South” and “Trap Motivation,” earning endorsements from stars like Future, Rod Wave, and Moneybagg Yo. He recently performed alongside GloRilla during her Dallas tour stop, showcasing his talent.

“I’m really excited to work with Gotti and the CMG family,” Doe said. “I looked up to him growing up, so it’s a full-circle experience. This is a special opportunity, so I’m just ready to work hard, learn from Gotti, put on for my hometown and become the next biggest artist out of Dallas.”

Doe’s signing bolsters CMG’s powerhouse roster, featuring GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, and others.