50 Cent is doubling down on his trolling of Sean “Diddy” Combs, even as the Bad Boy mogul finds himself embroiled in a $50 million defamation lawsuit. The Queens rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (January 22) to post a resurfaced clip from 2018, in which Diddy professes his admiration for 50 in a slightly awkward exchange.

In the clip, Diddy expresses his desire to befriend 50 Cent, saying, “Me and him could be friends. But he doesn’t want to be my friend. I wanna be his friend so I could teach him everything I know so he could become a better money-getter since I’m the number one money-getter in the world. 50, please be my friend. Yo, 50, you’re breaking my heart. Curtis, please be my friend.”

50 Cent wasted no time firing back with his signature sharp humor. The rapper shared the clip alongside his own commentary, stating, “What kind of fk st is this?” He added in the caption, “Nah something ain’t right, stay over there play boy. LOL.”

Advertisement

The timing of 50’s post coincides with Diddy’s recent legal battle. The Bad Boy founder filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against grand jury witness Courtney Burgess and attorney Ariel Mitchell. The lawsuit accuses Burgess and Mitchell of spreading damaging misinformation about him.

Mitchell responded to the filing, calling it a “pathetic ploy to silence victims and people who stand up for victims.” In a statement to TMZ, she said, “Diddy has time to sue but refuses to accept service for the lawsuits already filed against him.” She also revealed plans to countersue, claiming the court should penalize Diddy and his legal team for what she called a “meritless filing.”

While Diddy faces mounting legal woes, 50 Cent seems content to continue his online provocations. Beyond his jabs at Diddy, the G-Unit mogul has reignited past tensions with Rick Ross. Recently, Ross’ former partner reflected on the fallout from her leaked sex tape—a scandal tied to 50 during her relationship with Ross.

As always, 50 Cent proves himself a master of controversy, using his platform to stir the pot and keep fans guessing about who he’ll target next.